Staff and students stay connected at Garfield Elementary in Sioux Falls

When you think of kids interacting with their school’s staff, you probably think of lessons and books in a classroom, or maybe kids passing through a hallway next to a teacher. But right now we’re in a pandemic. So the interaction Monday night, while enthusiastic and very much social, also took into account distance.

The kids aren’t in school right now at Garfield Elementary in Sioux Falls. Instead on Monday night, they got a chance to stop by in cars and say hi to staff at the school, who had quite the welcome.

“We just had the staff come out, make signs, and do a bunch of noisemakers, and it’s been amazing, tremendous turnout,” Garfield Elementary Assistant Principal Jaime Bell said.

School’s closed, but the connection between a student and their school is very much open.

“Our staff is really missing the students, and this is a way that we get to see their faces from social distancing and still be safe and healthy,” Bell said.

Also on Monday night at this site was a food distribution for Feeding South Dakota.

“The food pantry of Feeding South Dakota’s not been open because of COVID-19, so this is a way for them also to be able to get the food to the people in a safer way,” volunteer Caroline Tipton said.

With various facilities closed, life is undeniably different these days. But what makes us who we are hasn’t changed.

“I just jokingly said to another staff member, ‘My cheeks hurt from smiling so much,'” Bell said. “This just makes our heart feel very happy. We miss them more than we can ever explain, and we love them, and it’s great to see them.”

Feeding South Dakota has a number of distributions coming up- you can find the schedule here.