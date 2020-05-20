Stadem named first Activities Director of Sioux Falls Jefferson High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Warriors football coach who helped lead the program to three championships in a row is switching to a new Sioux Falls high school following a promotion. Chad Stadem is signing on to be the first Activities Director for Jefferson High School when it opens in 2021.

After seven years of teaching history and government and coaching football at Washington, Chad Stadem is ready for a new adventure. He admits though, it’s going to be hard to leave the orange and black behind.

“We truly are Warriors. We love it. Experienced everything at Washington. It’s been nothing but great for us. We had a lot of growth and the community on this side of town is just amazing. I’ve always said Washington is the best high school. Best experience that I’ve ever had,” Stadem said.

He’s hoping to take what he learned at WHS and bring it to Jefferson High School in northwest Sioux Falls, which is set to open in 2021.

“Going over with Mr. Conrad over to the new high school to kickstart that and bring over some of the core values that we both lived at Washington. Hopefully we can make another great school for our kids in Sioux Falls,” Stadem said.

Holsen: So when it comes time to hire a football coach, do you just hire yourself or what are you going to do?

Stadem: That would be nice wouldn’t it. I can’t hire Chad Stadem because I’m doing this gig now. We’ll hire good people over there. There’s a lot of good people in the Sioux Falls area and surrounding areas.

He’ll get to work hiring a staff right away. And while he loved spending time with athletes, Stadem is going to also miss teaching.

Holsen: You’re leaving the classroom behind too with this?

Stadem: Yeah. That’s the reason why I’m in education, is the classroom. I just happen to be a football coach.

“I’m going to miss teaching history and government. I enjoy those subjects. That’s going to be tough. But again, I get to try a new adventure. I get to figure out a new me. Hopefully, it works out which I believe it will,” Stadem said.

Stadem and Principal Dan Conrad are the only two people on staff for Thomas Jefferson so far. Before Washington, Stadem coached football in Flandreau and Howard. The Sioux Falls School District will interview people for the Washington football coach position in the near future.