Special education teacher wins McTeacher of the Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls is now home to two McTeachers of the Month. Teachers from all over the Midwest have the chance to be the ‘McTeacher of the Month.’ Winners are recognized as ‘going above and beyond’ in the classroom. But if you ask the most recent winner, she would tell you that she’s just doing her job.

It was a normal Tuesday for Patrick Henry Special Ed Teacher Jamie Westra.

“I was just going about my morning and trying to get people where they needed to be,” Westra said.

That is until she noticed her students weren’t in class. They were hiding out in the Patrick Henry Auditorium waiting for her to come to them.

It was there Westra received her award as the February McTeacher of the Month.

“There were my students and administration and they’re like, ‘this is for you,’ and I’m like, ‘for what? What?’ like, completely oblivious to the surprise,” Westra said.

Courtesy: Sioux Falls School District

“She’s the best teacher ever; I love her so much,” Johannsen said.

8th grader Mackenzie Johannsen has been her student since the sixth grade. She says that it was fun throwing her teacher a surprise.

HOFER: What was that like surprising her with the McTeacher of the Month award?

JOHANNSEN: I liked the balloons

With this award, Westra gets free coffee for a year from McDonald’s and $100 that she can spend on her classroom. But for her, the true value is getting to be with her students every day.

“It’s just so rewarding. My job is so rewarding. I get to see my kids every day. We have bets going on right now where I go down on Fridays and play dodgeball with them in P.E. If they get me out, I have to eat broccoli, and if I get them out, they have to eat broccoli,” Westra said.

​Westra says she isn’t sure what she’s going to spend the money on just yet. If you’d like to nominate a teacher, you can go to McDonald’s Hart2Hart Foundation website.