South Dakota’s new social studies standards process begins November 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new social studies standards are at least two more years away.

The Department of Education has released a new timeline for the process – which began with the Governor’s State of the State speech back in January.

“Our common mission and key objective needs to be explaining why the United States of America is the most special nation in the history of the world,” Gov. Kristi Noem said.

Following that speech, a workgroup spent months crafting new Social Studies Standards.

But, when the Education Department removed some elements involving Native American history and culture, there was backlash.

And, the governor put the process on hold. She later announced she wanted to start it over from the beginning.

The new process will begin November 1st.

That’s when you can nominate people to become members of the new revision commission.

There will be public input throughout the process, including public hearings in the fall of next year.

If everything goes as planned, the new standards will be fully implemented in the 2024-25 school year.