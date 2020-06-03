South Dakota universities won’t return to campus after Thanksgiving

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fall semester will start August 19 for the six public universities in South Dakota, but the South Dakota Board of Regents said classroom instruction will conclude by Thanksgiving.

In an email, the regents said all campuses will begin instruction three days earlier than originally scheduled, on August 19. Instead of returning to campus after Thanksgiving break, November 25th through the 29th, students will have their final exams remotely.

“Our university presidents recommended this adjustment to reduce student travel to and from campus. Everyone is looking for ways to successfully operate during a global pandemic and avoid the spread of this coronavirus wherever possible,” said SDBOR President John Bastian.

The Board of Regents also said Labor Day, Native American Day, and Veterans Day will become class days. Because class will be in session those days, employees will be given time off for these holidays later in the year.

The email also stated that after Thanksgiving break, there will be two non-class days so students can prepare for final exams December 2nd through the 8th.

All university campuses are expected to be closed between Christmas and New Year’s Day for deep cleaning and other preparations for the spring semester.