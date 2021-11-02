South Dakota DOE asking for input to set targets for students with disabilities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education Special Education Programs is asking for help to set targets for students with disabilities who are receiving special education services in a public school district.

The department is asking parents of students with disabilities, individuals with disabilities, educators, advocacy groups, and the general public to provide feedback by Nov. 30, 2021.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires each state to develop a plan that evaluates the state’s efforts to implement requirements and describes how the state will improve its implementation.

Stakeholders are asked to review information about each indicator and provide feedback on the department’s State Performance Plan: Stakeholder Input webpage.