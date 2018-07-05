Education

South Dakota District, Teachers At Negotiation Impasse

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 12:19 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 12:19 PM CDT

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) - A school district and its teachers in a western South Dakota county are headed for state-backed mediation after reaching an impasse over contract negotiations.
    
The Meade County School Board and the Meade Education Association are set to go into mediation next month.
    
The district has offered teachers with at least five years of experience a $550 raise, and remaining teachers a $350 raise. The increase meets the state's requirement of a 1 percent raise.
    
Eric Johnson, the head negotiator for the Meade Education Association, says the proposal isn't enough.
    
District officials say some funds must go toward operating a new middle school in Summerset.
    
The process will move to an administrative judge under the Labor Department if an agreement can't be reached.
 

