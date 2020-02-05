Sonia Sotomayor students celebrating ‘Kindness’ month

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at a Sioux Falls elementary are celebrating the kickoff to kindness month.

An all-school assembly at Sonia Sotomayor is getting kids pumped up about treating each other nicely. From music to dancing and a speech from Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, the kids are being encouraged to do small gestures for each other.

“There’s going to be a travelling trophy, maybe some pizza parties and some rewards that go along with those classrooms that go above and beyond,” staffer Natascha Krempges said.

Following Wednesday’s assembly, there will be classroom challenges all month long.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests