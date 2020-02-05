Sonia Sotomayor students celebrating ‘Kindness’ month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at a Sioux Falls elementary are celebrating the kickoff to kindness month.

An all-school assembly at Sonia Sotomayor is getting kids pumped up about treating each other nicely. From music to dancing and a speech from Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, the kids are being encouraged to do small gestures for each other.

“There’s going to be a travelling trophy, maybe some pizza parties and some rewards that go along with those classrooms that go above and beyond,” staffer Natascha Krempges said.

Following Wednesday’s assembly, there will be classroom challenges all month long.