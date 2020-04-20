Sonia Sotomayor staff printing ear savers for healthcare workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On top of teaching online, a few staff members at Sonia Sotomayor are using 3D printers to help local healthcare workers.

Rodrigo Vasquez and Leo Bohorquez are printing ear savers and delivering them this week to Sanford nurse and School Board member Carly Reiter. A fifth-grade teacher, Vasquez was urged to take the school’s printer home by Principal Tracy Vik so he could work on the project.

“Right now so many people feel like their hands are tied and what can I do to help those people that are on the frontlines doing those essential jobs and this is just something that we can give back to the community,” Vik said.

Vasquez plans to continue making the ear savers for as long as they’re needed. It takes 46 minutes to make one on the 3D printer.