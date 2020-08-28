Slow down, officers enforcing school zones

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s full speed ahead into the school year, but a warning for drivers: slow down so you don’t get a ticket. Or, worse, hurt someone’s son or daughter.

As of Friday, all students in Sioux Falls are back in the classroom. That means officers are now enforcing school zones. We show you what happens if you ignore the signs, and why the COVID-19 pandemic is making it even more crucial for drivers to retrain themselves.

It’s a waiting game to get through bumper-to-bumper traffic. When you finally get through, it seems like things are moving just too fast. That’s true for Allyson Rogers, who is dropping off her little girl Lucille for her very first day of kindergarten.

“It was kind of nerve-racking, but she was super excited to get dropped off,” Rogers said.

Rogers was lucky. She was able to get through the long line.

“It was easy to get in, because I saw the line out that way and it looked pretty long,” Rogers said.

It’s a sign that, for the next nine months, usually, school is in session.

“We just have to be cognizant of the fact that there’s going to be a lot of activity around neighborhoods where there are schools,” Marilyn Buskohl, AAA, said.

Police say you need to slow down to 15 miles per hour in school zones. We saw what happens if you don’t. Our cameras saw an officer giving someone a ticket for speeding in a school zone.

“Pay really close attention, particularly to some of the schools that are by the thoroughfares. The Roosevelts, the Whittiers, that have the streets that have 30 miles per hour going by them. Those are the ones we tend to forget,” Sgt. Andrew Siebenborn, Sioux Falls Police Dept., said.

Thanks to the pandemic cutting class short last spring, Buskhol says it may be a task to remember how to practice the rules of school zones.

“It’s been almost six months since students have been in school. So, we need to retrain ourselves and talk to your students about slowing down and watching cars and not darting into the street,” Buskhol said.

So, slow down for Allyson Rogers and her daughter Lucille. After all, moms and dads dropping off their kids at their first day of school will tell you, time goes fast enough.

“As soon as I told her it was her first day of school today, she was ready to go,” Rogers said.