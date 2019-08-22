Sioux Falls teacher fills bins with basic items for students

Lincoln High School teacher Emily Kegley is getting ready for the seats in her classroom to fill up with students.



“I’m trying to get my classes ready, classes set up,” Lincoln High School Math Teacher Emily Kegley said.



But when students return for the year, they’ll notice something new.



There will be two bins in the classroom full of items students might need during the school day.



Kegley got the idea from other teachers.



“It can be really uncomfortable to sit and know that you need something and you don’t know where to go, you don’t want to ask for it,” Kegley said.



The bins already have some items in them such as granola bars and feminine hygiene products. And they’ll be placed in the back of the classroom under a table.



“They’re just placed in a place where they hopefully won’t have to be embarrassed about, not seen throughout the whole class,” Kegley said.



Students can grab an item without question.



“This is Emily. This is who she is She puts her students first and the needs that they have. She wants to make sure those needs are met, knowing that when that happens they’ll be able to learn algebra in her classroom,” Lincoln High School Principal Laura Raeder said.



“As a teacher, I want my students to know and understand math really well. It would be really hard to do that if they are concerned about something else, something that I could hopefully provide for them,” Kegley said.

The bins also include items such as Band-Aids and wipes.



If you’d like to donate, you can drop off the items at the Lincoln High School front office.



There are other places kids can go if they need something too such as the front office, the school counselor, or nurse.



