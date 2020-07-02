Sioux Falls summer school seeing high demand during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 260 high school students are taking summer school online in Sioux Falls this year.

Some are catching up while a lot of others are working ahead. Washington Senior Riley Nold wanted to get his Physical Education requirement out of the way. His “Team Sports” class consists of daily journals, Zoom meetings twice a week and sending in videos. Speech and Physical Education used to take place in person but went online this summer because of the pandemic.

“It’s going good. We’ve had more interest this summer than what we’ve had in a while in summer school,” Ryswyk said.

Summer school takes place in June and July. Signup for classes begins in January.