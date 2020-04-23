Sioux Falls students connecting through virtual band performance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Memorial Middle School band director is challenging students from across the city to get involved in a virtual performance.

So far, John Laughlin says 150 students from grades 5-12 are signed up. He’s asking that they learn the song “Band-O-Rama March” and record themselves playing it.

“They have to read music off of a screen and record themselves with a different device at the same time. So far the kids, I’m old, so they know this stuff way better than me and I knew that they’d pull through,” John said.

Some videos are already coming in. To participate, you have to send them in by May 8. If you’d like to join in, there’s still time. We’ve posted a link to Mr. Laughlin’s page right here.