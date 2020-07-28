Sioux Falls student making masks for Sonia Sotomayor Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of students can’t wait to get back to school and see their friends and teachers. Count fifth-grader Isabella Boeve in that group. While she’s excited, the Sioux Falls kid who goes to Sonia Sotomayor also wants to be safe. She’s started a mask-making project to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s a big year for Isabella Boeve, her last at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary before heading to middle school.

“It’s nice to get to spend my last year there and I get to see all my friends and everything,” Isabella said.

While she hopes it goes off without a hitch, she’s well aware of the pandemic and has started making masks with her family to help ease her own concerns about being around a lot of other people.

Holsen: Are you going to wear a mask in class?

Isabella: Definitely.

Holsen: Do you think that will be annoying or how do you feel about that?

Isabella: It might be a little annoying at first but otherwise at least it will seem safe and everything.

According to the Sioux Falls School District Superintendent, masks will be expected for students and staff. Isabella and her mom Regina want to make sure there are plenty around.

“We thought about them going back to school and wearing masks and I thought about how many gloves a year I have to buy. How many mittens get lost. How many scarves or hats get lost. Let’s continue doing that for children at school so teachers always have one on hand,” Regina said.

The family is making about 50 a day and will send them to Sonia Sotomayor and the district. With two kids heading back to class, mom is curious to see how the masking goes.

“I have a 10-year-old who’s really good about it and I have a 7-year-old who isn’t,” Regina said.

They’re just trying to make the best of the situation and be of service to those needing masks. Isabella can’t wait to get back to the Spanish Immersion program.

“It’s really fun. It’s fun to learn a new language and about the culture and everything,” Isabella said.

If you’d like to get involved by making masks or donating fabric to the family, you can contact the school’s Facebook page.