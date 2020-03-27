Sioux Falls student graduates high school during coronavirus pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After an up and down high school experience, Madelaine Hansen’s hard work to graduate is finally paying off.

This week, Hansen became the Sioux Falls School District’s first student to graduate since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After depression led to her falling behind in school, Hansen took an interest in media classes at the CTE Academy. This past week, the Joe Foss student finished up her final class online and graduated. She says she couldn’t have done it without her teachers and counselors.

“I was just really happy to know that someone understood and knows that teenagers do have struggles,” Hansen said.

She’s not sure yet how she’ll celebrate the accomplishment because of all the coronavirus restrictions in place. She does hope to have a future in photography waiting for her once it’s all over.