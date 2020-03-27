Sioux Falls student first to graduate since COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has its first high school graduate since the COVID-19 outbreak forced students and educators to get creative this spring. Madeline Hansen was a Tea student until 11th grade when she hit a rough patch. That’s when she switched to Joe Foss in Sioux Falls.

The opportunity to get behind the cameras at CTE Academy has been a life changer for Hansen. When her Joe Foss teachers and counselors told her she could take media classes, she was thrilled.

“And I’m like, ‘What?’ So that’s how I ended up at CTE. So that was kind of cool and I loved everything I did here,” Hansen said.

Her success in this classroom and online is leading to a graduation she’s been striving for, for a long time.

“I was not doing so well. Depression hit me,” Hansen said.

“The teachers, it was definitely the teachers that helped me. I wouldn’t have been able to succeed without the teachers. And the counselors and everyone there is just, they push you and they want you to do good and it helped me a lot because I was just not doing so well then,” Hansen said.

Renae Oines is of one the counselors who helped Hansen graduate from high school this past Tuesday.

“It just brought a lot of joy to hear that in the midst of a lot of change and a lot of challenges,” Oines said.

That’s because COVID-19 has turned local schools into empty buildings.

“Our bells are still ringing even with the kids not here,” Oines said.

Oines says she talks with many high school seniors worried about what lies ahead.

“There are a lot of senior students very concerned about getting to be able to have those accolades and cross that stage and be with their family,” Oines said.

Hansen is adapting her graduation plans because of COVID. She’s also looking forward to a future in the photography business.

“If I was to say anything to other students, it’s go do it. Go get it. Do as much as you can while you’re at home,” Hansen said.

Taking a fresh look at your situation through a new lens.

Oines says the Sioux Falls School District hasn’t talked about what high school graduations will look like just yet. Hansen finished her final class online from the comfort of her home.