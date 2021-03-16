Sioux Falls schools to make changes to virtual academy

Parents in the Sioux Falls School District are signing their kids up for the Virtual Learning Academy starting next fall. Information gathered by the school has shown that a third to a half of students struggled with remote learning.

The Sioux Falls School District is taking what it learned from this school year and applying it to the next. It will keep the youngest students, Kindergarten through 2nd grade, in class because learning how to read is best done with a teacher and structure.

3rd through 8th-grade students can remain in the classroom or they have the option of attending the virtual academy. But there are certain guidelines they must meet.

Assistant Superintendent of Academic Achievement Dr. Teresa Boysen says teachers will closely monitor their progress and call kids back to the classroom if they are not keeping up.

“For some that virtual option isn’t the best method, but in class they excel,” said Boysen.

The district is offering high school students a blended learning model, closer to college classes than the traditional high school.

“In high school, they have many alternatives and pathways that they can take and work with building as far as internships, blended learning, dual credit there are all those types of opportunities for high school students, said Boysen.

Perhaps the biggest change for teachers is the district will use its own curriculum, so those learning virtually will be on pace with those learning in the classroom.

“We’re really starting to plan for next year, and it feels normal, what’s that new normal look like, you know we’ll know as we get a little bit closer,” Boysen said. “But there is a glimmer of hope that we might not have the plexiglass shields up and we might be a little bit closer together, but there are great things that have happened that we’ve learned that I think we will take forward too and the virtual academy is one of them.”

Sioux Falls parents have until March 23rd to sign up their students for the Virtual Academy.