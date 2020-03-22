Sioux Falls Schools prepare for remote learning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Schools were closed last week, and will remain that way this coming week. However, the district’s remote learning will begin Tuesday.

On March 13th, middle and high schoolers in Sioux Falls were given chromebooks to take home if they didn’t have access to a device. This coming Monday, 2nd through 5th graders will get one, too, as the school district prepares for remote learning.

“It’s our role as a school district to provide as many resources as we can for that professional development because we’re moving forward, and students are moving forward starting Tuesday. So away we go,” Sioux Falls Superintendent Brian Maher said.

Teachers will be contacting students on Monday with more information on how they plan to educate using technology.

“Some of our teachers have been waiting for this opportunity because they’re so proficient in that area. Others are in the middle of that learning curve, and others are being drawn in reluctantly to that learning curve right now,” Maher said.

All are working to make these unusual times seem as normal as they can.

“Our teaching staff, in my opinion, is second to none. I tell people there might be staffs that are as good as ours, but I don’t believe there are any better, anywhere. Not only did I believe that before, but that has been incredibly reinforced by what I’ve seen in the last week out of our teaching staff,” Maher said.