Sioux Falls School District will take donations of cleaning supplies, cloth masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is asking for donations of cleaning supplies.

While the district is buying a lot of supplies on its own, local residents have been asking how they can chip in as well. Health Services Coordinator Molly Satter says people can help by donating cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer and cloth masks. Satter says they can be dropped off at the Instructional Planning Center or school buildings.

“We know going back into the school year there are going to be a lot of additional supplies that we’ll need to make sure students and staff are safe. We would appreciate any donations folks have,” Satter said.

If you’d like to drop off wipes, sanitizer or masks, the Instructional Planning Center is located at 201 E 38th St.