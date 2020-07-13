Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 25 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 872
Live Now
Watch at 2 p.m.: Sioux Falls School District briefing on Return to Learn plan

Sioux Falls School District will take donations of cleaning supplies, cloth masks

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is asking for donations of cleaning supplies.

While the district is buying a lot of supplies on its own, local residents have been asking how they can chip in as well. Health Services Coordinator Molly Satter says people can help by donating cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer and cloth masks. Satter says they can be dropped off at the Instructional Planning Center or school buildings.

“We know going back into the school year there are going to be a lot of additional supplies that we’ll need to make sure students and staff are safe. We would appreciate any donations folks have,” Satter said.

If you’d like to drop off wipes, sanitizer or masks, the Instructional Planning Center is located at 201 E 38th St.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests