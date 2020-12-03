Sioux Falls School District updates Return to Learn Plan with modified CDC quarantine guidance

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – The Sioux Falls School District is modifying its Return to Learn Plan in accordance with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control surrounding quarantine for those exposed to COVID-19.
While the CDC still recommends a 14-day quarantine from the date of last exposure, the CDC has provided two alternative quarantine timelines for those who are not experiencing symptoms.
In the first alternative, if a person has been in quarantine for seven days, is not experiencing symptoms and has also received a negative molecular or rapid antigen test on Day 5 or after, they may return to school or work while monitoring their symptoms for the remainder of the 14 days.
In the second alternative, if a person has no symptoms and has not been tested on Day 5 or after, they may return to work or school after 10 days of quarantine while monitoring for symptoms for the remainder of their 14-day quarantine.
The revised guidance takes effect immediately.
The Sioux Falls School District still expects the use of face masks/coverings.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- $908B plan best hope for COVID-19 relief before end of yearWith the expiration of the federal CARES Act looming, a new, smaller, bipartisan proposal to extend COVID-19 relief programs is the best chance to break the gridlock in Congress.
- Lawmakers react to President Trump’s most recent assault on the electionWASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — “This is probably the most fraudulent election that anyone has ever seen,” President Donald Trump said. President Trump continued his assault on the election from the Oval Office Thursday, the morning after he released […]
- Lifescape’s mall walk goes virtualThe COVID-19 Pandemic has led to many changes all around the world. Events here in Keloland are no different. In fact, for the first time ever many community cornerstone events have moved online. Jessica Wells is the […]