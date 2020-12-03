Sioux Falls School District updates Return to Learn Plan with modified CDC quarantine guidance

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – The Sioux Falls School District is modifying its Return to Learn Plan in accordance with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control surrounding quarantine for those exposed to COVID-19.

While the CDC still recommends a 14-day quarantine from the date of last exposure, the CDC has provided two alternative quarantine timelines for those who are not experiencing symptoms.

In the first alternative, if a person has been in quarantine for seven days, is not experiencing symptoms and has also received a negative molecular or rapid antigen test on Day 5 or after, they may return to school or work while monitoring their symptoms for the remainder of the 14 days.

In the second alternative, if a person has no symptoms and has not been tested on Day 5 or after, they may return to work or school after 10 days of quarantine while monitoring for symptoms for the remainder of their 14-day quarantine.

The revised guidance takes effect immediately.

The Sioux Falls School District still expects the use of face masks/coverings.