Sioux Falls School District to share plans for Virtual Academy during 2021-2022 school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report being presented to the Sioux Falls School Board Monday night recommends all kindergarten, first and second-grade students have in-person classes during next school year.

Third through 8th graders will have the option of in-person classes or enrolling in the Virtual Academy.

High school students will be able to choose between in-person and a blend of classroom and virtual learning.

The report says online learning options are better than no learning during the pandemic, but virtual options don’t work for all students.

For instance, half of middle school students enrolled at the end of the first semester did not receive a passing grade in English. 56-percent didn’t pass math.

63-percent of high school students didn’t earn enough credits to stay on pace for graduation.

