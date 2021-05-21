Sioux Falls School District to provide summer food service program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Sioux Falls School District will be providing free breakfast and hot lunches for kids age 0-18 starting in June.
The program will run from June 1, 2021, to July 29, 2021 on Monday through Thursday. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Friday meals will be sent with the kids on Thursday.
No income guidelines or paperwork is necessary. Adults are also welcome at a cost of $4.25 per meal
School locations that will be providing this program include:
- Laura B. Anderson: 1600 N. Wayland Ave.
- Hawthorn: 601 N. Spring Ave.
- Hayward: 400 N. View Road
- Memorial MS: 1401 S. Sertoma Ave.
- Anne Sullivan: 3701 E. 3rd St.
- Lowell: 710 W. 18th St.
- Oscar Howe: 2801 S. Valley View Road
- Terry Redlin: 1721 E. Austin St.
- Garfield: 705 S. Roberts Dr.
- Rosa Parks: 5701 E. Read Oak Drive *lunch at this location will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.