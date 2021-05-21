Sioux Falls School District to provide summer food service program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Sioux Falls School District will be providing free breakfast and hot lunches for kids age 0-18 starting in June.

The program will run from June 1, 2021, to July 29, 2021 on Monday through Thursday. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday meals will be sent with the kids on Thursday.

No income guidelines or paperwork is necessary. Adults are also welcome at a cost of $4.25 per meal

School locations that will be providing this program include: