Sioux Falls School District to provide summer food service program

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Sioux Falls School District will be providing free breakfast and hot lunches for kids age 0-18 starting in June.

The program will run from June 1, 2021, to July 29, 2021 on Monday through Thursday. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday meals will be sent with the kids on Thursday.

No income guidelines or paperwork is necessary. Adults are also welcome at a cost of $4.25 per meal

School locations that will be providing this program include:

  • Laura B. Anderson: 1600 N. Wayland Ave.
  • Hawthorn: 601 N. Spring Ave.
  • Hayward: 400 N. View Road
  • Memorial MS: 1401 S. Sertoma Ave.
  • Anne Sullivan: 3701 E. 3rd St.
  • Lowell: 710 W. 18th St.
  • Oscar Howe: 2801 S. Valley View Road
  • Terry Redlin: 1721 E. Austin St.
  • Garfield: 705 S. Roberts Dr.
  • Rosa Parks: 5701 E. Read Oak Drive *lunch at this location will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 