Sioux Falls School District taking donations of cleaning wipes, sanitizer or cloth masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is putting a call out for cleaning supplies and masks as it plans for students to return to their classrooms this fall. It’s asking for the community’s help for a number of reasons.

As Sioux Falls schools prepare to welcome back students, Health Services Coordinator Molly Satter wants to make sure classrooms are equipped with cleaning materials to make the environments as safe as possible.

“Looking for things like hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes such as Clorox wipes, homemade masks. I know there are a lot of folks out there who are handy and into making masks. We would gladly accept any of those donations as well,” Satter said.

Satter says the district is asking for help because a number of residents called in wondering how they could chip in. It’s also because the district is finding it challenging to order supplies in bulk, especially cleaning wipes.

“One of the first ones that we went to go order, they weren’t going to be in until December,” Satter said.

Satter says the district, luckily, has found other options.

Holsen: These are things that you’re buying on your own as well but you probably can’t get your hands on enough?

Satter: Right, great question. We certainly are purchasing those items and trying to obtain them as quickly as we can.

Donations can be dropped off at the Instructional Planning Center or school buildings.

“Certainly teachers in the past have supplied some of those things in their classroom so any bit we can get from the community to help with that is greatly appreciated,” Satter said.

“There’s never going to be no risk but we want to do everything we can to keep people safe and allow people access to their education,” Satter said.

If you’d like to drop off wipes, sanitizer or masks, the Instructional Planning Center is located at 201 East 38th Street.