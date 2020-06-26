Sioux Falls School District setting up for weekend graduations at Howard Wood Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend for high school seniors in Sioux Falls. Crews are setting up the stage and chairs for four outdoor graduation ceremonies at Howard Wood Field.

Jon Martin is part of the team setting up for this weekend’s graduation. His son Max is a Lincoln Senior who plans on walking this Saturday with his fellow Patriots.

“Lincoln did a senior parade last night and graduation this weekend. It’s been a delay but a good weekend to celebrate the accomplishments of the kids,” Martin said.

Martin’s son will be attending West Point soon in hopes of finding a career in the military. He’s part of a senior class that’s missed out on a lot.

“I don’t think they’ll ever forget their graduation,” Grinager said.

High School Curriculum Coordinator Kristin Grinager says she doesn’t remember a time when seniors experienced a graduation at Howard Wood.

“We have been working since May on graduation at Howard Wood Field because it is a new venue. So everything is different. Working to set up chairs differently. Thinking about weather,” Grinager said.

In an effort to keep everyone separated and make sure there’s enough chairs for all those who are attending, they have set the chairs up from endzone to endzone.

“If every senior at Roosevelt came on Sunday, since they are our largest high school, that would be 588 students. So that’s a lot of chairs to set up,” Grinager said.

Grinager says students did have a virtual graduation on May 24th but many expressed a desire for an in-person ceremony.

“It should look fabulous but it has taken a lot of planning. Everything is different. Just like this year, everything is different,” Grinager said.