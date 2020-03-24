Sioux Falls School District sending out food and supplies using school buses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and families in Sioux Falls are getting some much needed supplies this week thanks to a new service from the district. Buses are taking food and school supplies along some bus routes for kids who don’t live close enough to walk to their building.

Twelve schools, including Garfield Elementary, are sending out help during the coronavirus pandemic using school buses.

“We are loading a bus to take food and school supplies out to some of our students who do not live near one of the school sites where they could go to get those items every day,” Skogstad said.

Principal Kristin Skogstad says the effort is part of a new reality while students stay home.

“It’s a whole new world. Each day we are learning something new. This is a great opportunity for us to provide to our families who aren’t able to get the resources in another spot,” Skogstad said.

“I didn’t have enough school supplies. I was not ready. It’s an uncertain time to me,” Ghidey said.

Mother of four Zaid Ghidey is grateful for the assistance. She says she’s up for the challenge of helping her two Garfield students learn from their apartment. In the meantime, she continues to pray for relief.

“It’s okay. I’m waiting for God,” Ghidey said.

“I’m praying for that because it’s hard to think. It’s more than my mind to think about that,” Ghidey said.

For Skogstad, she can’t wait for this to be over to see Garfield filled up with students once again.

“Our hearts are very sad. We miss our kids. Yesterday we handed out close to 200 Chromebooks. Just to see their smiles in the car. They want to be at school and we want them here. This is not a vacation for us. It’s very hard to not have them here. We want them here learning with us,” Skogstad said.

The school district has notified parents of the deliveries. They will happen on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. The food is meant for kids 18 years and younger.