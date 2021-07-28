Sioux Falls School District releases 2021-2022 Continue To Learn Plan draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Masks will be optional in Sioux Falls schools, according to a draft of the 2021-2022 Continue To Learn Plan released by the Sioux Falls School District on Wednesday.

The draft states masks will be expected on school buses but in school buildings, students, staff and volunteers or visitors ‘may choose’ to wear a mask.

On Tuesday, the CDC said that masks should be worn by all people in schools age two and up, even if they are vaccinated.

Given new evidence on the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, CDC has updated the guidance for fully vaccinated people. CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place. CDC Guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools

The draft from the Sioux Falls School District also states that the COVID-19 vaccine will not be required and daily screening questions are to be completed at home each morning.

Among other changes from the 2020-2021 school year, all activities will resume to pre-COVID protocols. Breakfast and lunch seating will be determined by each school based on spacing and schedule, the draft states.

Students and staff that are symptomatic are instructed to stay home and the district recommends testing. If a students is quarantined they will have access to classroom resources via the Learning Management System.

The Sioux Falls School District is asking for the publics input in the ‘Continue To Learn’ plan.