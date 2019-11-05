Sioux Falls School District putting together Boundary Task Force

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District needs your help to figure out new boundary lines.

The district is asking people to apply for the School Boundary Task Force. The group will study enrollment data and provide feedback on attendance scenarios. That information will be presented to the public and voted on by the Sioux Falls School Board.

The Sioux Falls School District says the task force requires 10 to 15 hours of commitment during January and February 2020.

You have until November 27 to send in your applications for the task force.