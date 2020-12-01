Sioux Falls School District provides online option for open enrollment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Open enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year began Tuesday for the Sioux Falls School District. This year families have another option when it comes to enrolling their students.

In previous years, some parents have chosen to stand in line early to sign up for open enrollment for the Sioux Falls School District.

Now this year, they have the option to do that application process online.

“We would have individuals that would camp out overnight and stay in line, and bless their souls, we realized that that is a very important thing for some families as far as their child and where they attend school,” assistant superintendent,” Jamie Nold said. “The online option was something we had been talking about for a while, part of that is to be able to write that in the code that goes in line with that, to be able to have the online version, and so we did plan that in advance of this year.”

Open enrollment began at 7:30 Tuesday morning. Nold says by about 8:00 hundreds of people had already applied online.

“This was our first time trying it online and so there was a slight glitch right away at the start and then we got that fixed and got people’s time-honored as far as going and I think by about 8:00 we had, closing in on 600 applications, by about 8:00 online,” Nold said.

Others did choose to still come in person.

“It was nice to see much smaller lines this year than any other year, we would literally have hundreds in line, where this year there was maybe 50 people,” Nold said.

Nold says to apply online all you have to do is go to the district’s website.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience, we are glad it worked out and that we had that option for everyone,” Nold said.

Open enrollment continues year round.

You can find a link to the open enrollment application here.