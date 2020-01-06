Sioux Falls School District needs your help picking new superintendent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – “I ask you to be here to announce my resignation as the Superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District,” Superintendent Doctor Brian Maher said.

This came after five years of managing the largest school district in South Dakota.

“It’s a bummer, but I think change is good. It gives us an opportunity to find somebody to take us into that next 5 to 7 or 8 years as the district goes through a lot of changes with new buildings, with new programs,” Vice President of the Sioux Falls School District Carly Reiter said.

A crucial piece of finding that candidate is getting opinions from who it affects the most.

“We need to make sure we are communicating well to the public what we are doing, what our plans are, as well as really good at listening and making sure we’re meeting the needs,” President of the Sioux Falls School District Cynthia Mickelson said.

A public forum is being held Monday night at the Instructional Planning Center. There will be a moderator at the event to hear from members of the district.

“This is a chance for the consultant to really meet with the public and hear what is it they want in a Superintendent and how can he best take that information and go out and find somebody that matches what our needs are,” Reiter said.

From this information they will develop a ‘leadership profile.’ And Individual meetings with board and staff members will be held throughout the week. For those who can’t make it, there is an online survey that’s open until January 12th.

“It feels like last time we had somewhere around 1,200 people that took it, which was great to know that there were people who – maybe they came to the meetings and they contributed, I don’t know, but to think that 1,200 people went out and voiced their opinion or gave some feedback was great,” Reiter said.

Numbers that certainly add up.

“We have 24,000 students. We have over 3,000 employees. We need to make sure we are listening to everybody out there because we don’t know every issue, we don’t know every problem, we don’t know every good thing that’s going on in the district as well. So it’s important that we are keeping our ears open to those things and open to that because nobody can live in a bubble and make a good decision,” Mickelson said.

The public forum is at 7 p.m. Monday at the Instructional Planning Center.

You can click here if you would like to vote in the online survey.