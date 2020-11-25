Sioux Falls School District makes it to Thanksgiving break

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School district made it to the Thanksgiving break, without having to close any buildings because of COVID-19.
It hasn’t been easy. Staff members have spent a lot of time cleaning, making sure students wear masks and contract tracing. While there have been cases in schools, district leadership says it has slowed down the spread.
At last report, 9% of the district’s 24,000 students were quarantined.
When you do the math, that’s more than 2,100.
Around 120 students have active cases, along with about 26 staff members.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Second stimulus checks: Economists urge new round of $1,200 payments to AmericansHere’s why a group of more than 125 economists are calling for another round of $1,200 stimulus checks.
- With most turkey trots canceled, here’s a free Thanksgiving morning workoutNo turkey trot to participate in this year? Here’s another options to get your sweat on before stuffing your face with turkey.
- Newsfeed Now: Thanksgiving Travel; A Christmas Story comes to OklahomaWeekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay […]