Sioux Falls School District makes it to Thanksgiving break

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School district made it to the Thanksgiving break, without having to close any buildings because of COVID-19.

It hasn’t been easy. Staff members have spent a lot of time cleaning, making sure students wear masks and contract tracing. While there have been cases in schools, district leadership says it has slowed down the spread.

At last report, 9% of the district’s 24,000 students were quarantined.

When you do the math, that’s more than 2,100.

Around 120 students have active cases, along with about 26 staff members.