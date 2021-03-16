Sioux Falls School District makes changes to learning plan for next school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is making some changes when it comes to virtual learning for the next school year.

One of the most notable is kindergartners through second graders will not be allowed to learn from home. The district says the young students do much better in the structured classroom environment.

High school students will be given the option of in classroom learning or a blended education where they do both online and in class learning.

We will take a closer look at the options for parents and students tonight on KELOLAND News.