Sioux Falls School District looks at expanding west

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan is in the works to expand Sioux Falls School District on the west side of the city. The land in question is just west of Memorial Middle School and is currently part of the Lennox School District. Developers requested the change.

On Monday night, both schools boards will consider resolutions to transfer the land from Lennox to Sioux Falls.

If the plan moves forward, the land would be transferred to the Sioux Falls School District next July 1, 2020. As part of the agreement, Lennox would continue to receive a portion of the capital outlay taxes on non-commercial property for at least the next 20 years.