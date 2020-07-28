Sioux Falls School District looking to hire substitute teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for extra employment and you like working with kids, you might consider becoming a substitute teacher.

The Sioux Falls School District is hiring people right now for the position.

The Sioux Falls School District hires substitute teachers year round, but that process is expected to ramp up soon.

Although this time around, the district will also have to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

“I think it’s reasonable to expect we’ll have more absences and fewer substitute teachers available this year just from the nature of having COVID in our communities, so I see us having a challenge filling all of our classroom needs with substitute teachers,” SFSD Senior Director of Human Resources Becky Dorman said.

The Sioux Falls School District wants to hire at least 250 substitute teachers in the first semester.

That’s the district’s typical target.

“We have a number of them that will come back next year, but then we also know that a number of our substitute teachers are retired individuals, and they may be a little more hesitant to be in the classrooms or out in the community with COVID present,” Dorman said.

While there are certain requirements to landing the job, you don’t need a bachelor’s degree.

“It truly is the perfect part-time job because it’s super flexible. You can work as little as a day a month if you want to. We’d love to have you more, but it really is that flexible job,” Dorman said.

Substitute teachers earn up to $120 a day.

To apply for the position, click here.