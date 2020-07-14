Sioux Falls School District looking to hire local Spanish-speaking education assistants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is hoping local Spanish-speaking residents will apply to be education assistants this fall.

That’s because a recent executive order from President Trump suspending some new visas for foreign workers is impacting roughly 30 positions districtwide. Senior Human Resources Director Becky Dorman says several teachers and interns in the Spanish Immersion programs at Sonia Sotomayor, Edison, Lincoln and two other elementary schools are hired through visa programs.

“Currently there’s an executive order in place that does not allow us to bring in employees on H-1B Visas. That order would go through December 31st and we have a number of teachers in our Spanish Immersion program historically that we do hire through the H-1B Visa process,” Dorman said.

If you would be interested in one of the education assistant roles, you can contact the human resource department for the Sioux Falls School District. Dorman says the positions will be posted online soon.