Sioux Falls School District looking for winter substitutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Every year, the Sioux Falls School District is always in need of substitutes. This year, however, with challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need has become greater. And, with college students getting an extended winter break, they’re hoping to give them more chances to fill in.

Hanna Jensen is currently a sophomore at South Dakota State University. But when she’s not a student at her own school, over her extended winter break, she’s been a substitute at Oscar Howe Elementary.

“I’ve done second and fourth grade, and it’s been a lot of fun,” Jensen said.

It’s a passion that was inspired by seeing her mom teach at Roosevelt High School.

“Education is near and dear to my heart. One because my mom has been a teacher for 26 years, and I’ve grown up basically in Roosevelt surrounded by teachers,” Jensen said.

Substitute opportunities in the district open up more in the winter time according to Superintendent Dr. Jane Stavem.

“There’s always a need for people to have coverage in the classroom if they’re going to be out,” Stavem said.

With COVID-19 extending college student’s break, the district wants to extend an opportunity for those looking to get into the teaching field.

“People are grabbing up those opportunities very quickly which is kind of fun to see,” Stavem said.

To ensure Jensen that teaching was her desired path, in her senior year of high school, she went through the District’s Teacher Pathway Program.

“I learned so much about not just being a good teacher and being able to convey the material well to students but also how to be a good human being to your students and showing them that they are seen and heard,” Jensen said.

​“Now they’re having a chance to get into those classrooms maybe even a little bit earlier than they would’ve with student teaching, summer subbing as EA’s, summer subbing as teachers,” Stavem said.

Jensen has already subbed 4 times this break. She says that even though teaching has been a great experience, that she’ll always have more to learn.

“I’ve learned a lot. This classroom experience is definitely going to go into my little arsenal of tools as I train to be a future educator in college,” Jensen said.

​If you want to learn more about becoming a substitute for the Sioux Falls School District, or the Teacher Pathway Program you can visit the district website.