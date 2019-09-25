Sioux Falls School District looking for more substitute teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for a part-time, flexible job, the Sioux Falls School District could use you in one of its classrooms.

The district is working hard to hire dozens of new substitute teachers. Becky Dorman with the district says people with bachelor’s degrees are preferred. If you have some college experience with positive references, that can also go a long way. The position pays between $110-$120 a day.

“Our goal every fall going in is to hire 250 new substitute teachers. We’re just over halfway there so that’s exciting. We still have some work to do but it’s promising,” Dorman said.

At any given time in the Sioux Falls School District, there are between 125-325 substitute teachers on duty.