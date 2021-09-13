Sioux Falls School District initial fall enrollment at 24,122 for K-12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to Doug Morrison, senior director of assessment, technology and information with the Sioux Falls School District, initial fall enrollment is traditionally measured on the fourth day of the school year while a final fall enrollment is traditionally measured on the last Friday of September. Funding is linked to that final number.

This year’s initial fall enrollment of kindergarten through 12th graders is 24,122. Morrison told the Sioux Falls School Board on Monday night that the correct way to view the numbers is by comparing the initial tally with last year’s final count.

“It would say that we’re going to be within seven students of where we were last year from an elementary school basis, we’ll be within eight students on a middle school basis of where we were at actual or final count last fall, and we’ll be up about 215 high school students,” Morrison said.

The final count is coming soon.

“I think we should see a growth of a couple hundred students over where we were actually at last fall, and we will report back to you in early October,” Morrison said. “Again the final count will be on September 24th.”

Board member Carly Reiter wondered about Jefferson High School’s impact.

“When we went out and did a tour at Jefferson, we had met several students who had been at Tri-Valley or other high schools kind of in that northwest area that had open enrolled to Jefferson, so of those 215 additional high school students, I am curious how many of those maybe were drawn to Jefferson from other locations that were closer,” Reiter said.

You can view Sioux Falls School District meeting agendas here.