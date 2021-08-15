Sioux Falls School District in need of substitute teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The start of the school year is just around the corner for districts across KELOLAND. While school officials are working to hire teachers, substitute teachers are another important role districts need.

It’s new teacher induction day for this group at Roosevelt High School. While the district has hired more than 200 new teachers, they’re also looking for substitute teachers.

“Every fall we go in with a plan to hire 250 new substitute teachers and to have them hired by middle of October or early November, that’s usually when cold and flu season starts kicking in,” senior director of human resources, Becky Dorman said.

Right now, Dorman says they have just over 50 people hired.

“We also use substitute teachers to cover for teachers that are out of the classroom due to school related activities, like traveling for band, traveling for football, or training, so we use substitute teachers in a variety of capacity,” Dorman said.

Verlainne Hayunga has been a substitute for the district since about 2014.

“I think I have subbed in pretty much every single area in classrooms at Roosevelt, from arts to advanced math to welding,” substitute teacher, Verlainne Hayunga said.

Substitute teaching pays 125 dollars to 140 dollars per day depending on the school. And it can be flexible with your schedule.

“We often employ people from our community that work another job and maybe they have just two days off a month, come on over, we’d love to have you,” Dorman said.

Hayunga says she enjoys the flexibility of the job, but there’s more to it than just that.

“Subbing is a great way to be able to make a difference, and I think that’s the bottom line, I want to make a difference, and there are challenges with subbing, but the rewards are awesome,” Hayunga said.

If you’re interested in applying to be a substitute teacher, just head to the Sioux Falls School District’s website.