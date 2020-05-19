Sioux Falls School District hosting drop off sites for students this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Starting Monday, students and parents have began the process of returning and collecting items from their respective schools. A bittersweet moment as it was the first time teachers and students have seen each other in person in months.

It’s been over two months since students at Patrick Henry Middle were pulled out of school.

“I was sad and… scared for what was going to happen,” Sixth-grader Cheyenne Bluethunder said.

“I just wasn’t expecting to not stay home for the rest of the year… and I miss my friends,” Sixth-grader Fantasia Bluethunder said.

Sixth-grade siblings Cheyenne and Fantasia Bluethunder and the rest of their classmates are being asked to pull in one last time before summer. It’s to collect any items that belong to school and pick up personal ones that were left behind.

“They drop off any textbooks they’ve brought home with them, any library books, band, orchestra instruments,” Principal of Patrick Henry Middle School Kim Sharping said.

Sharping says the drive through starts by asking families to seal their books in plastic bags to avoid contamination. Families then make their way up to the second station, where they can collect any personal items they left at school.

“My backpack, a lot of bags, and then just stuff in my locker,” Fantasia Bluethunder said.

“All of their lockers were still full, art projects, all of those things were just kind of left undone, so we have to get all of that to students, ” Sharpen said.

The students also picked up one more chance to see some of their teachers.

Max Hofer: What’s it been like to see them again?

Cheyenne Bluethunder: I was excited to see them.

Even though they are about to enter Summer Vacation after Wednesday, Fantasia already can’t wait to book it back to school.

“I just really want school to be back on… so I can see my friends,” Fantasia Bluethunder said.

Tuesday at Patrick Henry, the seventh graders pick up and drop off their items. Following them are the eighth graders on Wednesday. For a list of times for when your student can get their things, you can visit Patrick Henry’s Facebook page.