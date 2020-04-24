Sioux Falls School District graduation plans for high school seniors includes virtual ceremony in May, in-person events at later dates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After hearing from Sioux Falls seniors, the school district has decided to move forward with a virtual graduation on May 24.

It will air on the district’s TV station. There will also be an in-person option at the end of June or July at Howard Wood Field.

The first option is for a ceremony the end of June; the second would be a ceremony at the end of July. Both would be held at Howard Wood Field, as the district believes it would provide some alternatives an indoor space may not allow.

The following are the proposed dates for the graduation events:

New Tech will graduate on June 27 at 11:00 a.m. – OR – July 25 at 11 a.m.

Lincoln will graduate on June 27 at 7:00 p.m. – OR – July 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Roosevelt will graduate on June 28 at 11:00 a.m. – OR – July 26 at 11:00 a.m.

Washington will graduate on June 28 at 7:00 p.m. – OR – July 26 at 7:00 p.m.

The district says it will rely on guidance from the Sioux Falls Health Department to determine which date is most realistic for the in-person events and if they can actually take place.

The options were selected after the district received surveys from seniors in the district.