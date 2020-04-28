Sioux Falls School District getting a jump on construction projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With students out of Sioux Falls School District building, three construction projects are getting a headstart.

The projects are taking place at Robert Frost, Horace Mann and Laura Wilder and include new security entrances at the first two and additional rooms at Laura Wilder. $5.9 million is being spent on these improvements. Work also continues on the new Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School. While some changes are being made to make the construction sites safer, work is on schedule.

Holsen: It’s not very often where you’re building new schools in Sioux Falls. Is this an exciting time for you?

Kreiter: Yeah very exciting. I wish it was a little different. We had furnishings set up for Washington High School. We were testing out different furniture layouts and we haven’t had the opportunity to have kids and teachers use them.

Those layouts would have been used in the new Jefferson building. Kreiter says the two new schools are still scheduled to be ready in the fall of 2021.