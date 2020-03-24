1  of  3
Sioux Falls School District following Gov. Noem’s May 1 school building closure request

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One day after announcing they were planning on being closed until at least April 14, the Sioux Falls School District announced they will follow Gov. Kristi Noem’s recommendation and be closed until May 1. 

On Twitter, SFSD Superintendent Brian Maher said “The Sioux Falls School District has great respect for the decision made by our Governor. The Sioux Falls School District will respect and honor the May 1 closure. To be clear: The Sioux Falls School District will be closed through May 1, 2020.”  

Maher says Sioux Falls district preparing for indefinite closure, remote learning

The announcement followed Noem’s news conference on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Noem said she isn’t mandating schools close until May 2, but said it is a guideline she wants them to follow.

Gov. Noem requests South Dakota schools remain closed until May

