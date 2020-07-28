Sioux Falls School District discusses update to Return to Learn plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students across KELOLAND will soon return to the classroom. At stake for districts — how to handle the return amid a pandemic.

Monday afternoon, during the Sioux Falls school board meeting, district leaders presented an update on its return to learn plan.

It includes a survey sent to parents about returning to school, masking, and a virtual academy.

51% of the parents who responded say masks should be required. About 48% say masks should be strongly recommended.

“Face masks are going to be expected for students and staff as they come into our buildings just as they are in many places in our community,” Sioux Falls School District Superintendent, Jane Stavem said.

Stavem says parents should work with their kids to prepare them to come back to school.

“We are going to do things we would do with anything else, we are going to remind, we are going to offer masks, we are going to ask them to have an extra, we are going to ask a parent to help us partner in that, and then what we don’t want to do is deny access to a public education,” Stavem said.

The plan also includes information about the district’s virtual academy.

“We have created the virtual academy, and we do have certified teachers that will be able to answer questions for the families, and help assist them, if there are some areas of difficulty, be able to respond to that and make connection with the family, the parent is going to be heavily involved in that, and we do have that option there,” assistant Superintendent, Jamie Nold said.

The return to learn plan is a ‘working document’ and can change.

“It’s time for our teams to go to work and really figure out how to do this, but not easy, and because there are children and adults, logistically I think this is the most challenging thing any of us have dealt with in education,” Stavem said.

The deadline for the virtual academy is August 3rd.