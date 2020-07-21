Sioux Falls School District asks parents for Return to Learn feedback

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Should schools require students and staff to wear face masks when they return to class this fall? That’s one of the questions people are asking in the nation, and locally.

The Sioux Falls School District is sending out a survey to parents that includes that question. The goal is to get feedback for its Return to Learn Plan, in order to make school safe for kids. The survey also asks about an alternative for parents who do not send their kids back.

We’re looking closely at the survey and breaking it down for you, later today on KELOLAND News.

KELOLAND News sent out a Returning to learn survey to dozens of school districts in the area, asking about plans for the upcoming school year. Review those responses online now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests