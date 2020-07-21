Sioux Falls School District asks parents for Return to Learn feedback

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Should schools require students and staff to wear face masks when they return to class this fall? That’s one of the questions people are asking in the nation, and locally.

The Sioux Falls School District is sending out a survey to parents that includes that question. The goal is to get feedback for its Return to Learn Plan, in order to make school safe for kids. The survey also asks about an alternative for parents who do not send their kids back.

