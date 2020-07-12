Sioux Falls School District announces update on Return to Learning plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has released an update on the Return to Learning (R2L) Plan for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. The district says its intentions are to begin classes on August 27.

According to the district, the plan is based on feedback from the community, including school administrators, teachers, parents, students, state and local health officials, pediatric infectious disease doctors from Avera and Sanford and the CDC.

The Sioux Falls School Board will review the “Return to Learn” plan at its school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13, school officials said.

Related Content Planning for in and out for back to school

The plan highly recommends and encourages all staff to wear face coverings. Some staff will be required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) due to the nature of their work. Students are also encouraged to wear cloth face coverings.

The R2L plan has a detailed list of “best practices”, including turning students’ desks to face the same direction, social distancing when possible and limiting sharing of materials and electronics.

According to the district, the plan’s working groups have put together a list of more than 100 items totaling approximately $7.8 million of coronavirus-related expenditures.

The district says they have five potential federal resources that specifically aid in funding COVID-19 expenses, including ESSER Grant, Federal Health and Human Services Grant, Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, Coronavirus Relief Fund (Federal Aid to States) and FEMA.

The school district’s entire plan can be found in the document below: