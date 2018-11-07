Sioux Falls School Board Votes To Buy Land For New High School

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls School Board is moving forward with plans for a new high school in the district.

During a working session on Wednesday, the board voted to purchase land near the Career and Technical Education campus, between Marion Road and N. Terry Ave.

It is marked as location D on the map provided by the district.

Voters approved a $190 million bond in September, which will build a new high school, middle school, elementary school, and bring security upgrades to the district.

