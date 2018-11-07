Education

Sioux Falls School Board Votes To Buy Land For New High School

Posted: Nov 07, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls School Board is moving forward with plans for a new high school in the district.

During a working session on Wednesday, the board voted to purchase land near the Career and Technical Education campus, between Marion Road and N. Terry Ave.

It is marked as location D on the map provided by the district.

Voters approved a $190 million bond in September, which will build a new high school, middle school, elementary school, and bring security upgrades to the district. 

KELOLAND's Kelli Volk was at the working session; she'll review what was decided on KELOLAND News at 6.  
 

