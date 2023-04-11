SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District School Board will vote on when the school year will end this year Tuesday night.

Winter weather forced classes to be cancelled five times throughout the 2022-23 school year. Usually, any missed school days are to be added to the end of the year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the recommendations set to be voted on, students would make up two of the five snow days and the final student day would be moved from Wednesday, May 24 to Friday, May 26.

Staff would make up all five days by coming back after Memorial Day for a teacher workday and district in-services. The last day for teachers would be June 2.

The administration recommends the school board approve the proposed changes to the school calendar.

It will be voted on Tuesday night at the 5:30 p.m. school board meeting at the Instruction Planning Center.