Sioux Falls School Board Selects Land For New High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - We now know where a new high school will be built in Sioux Falls.

This is part of the district's $190 million plan for three new buildings and improvements to existing schools.

A committee looked at eight different sites in northwest Sioux Falls that were being considered for the new high school.

They decided on a piece of land between Marion Road and Terry Avenue.

School Board Vice President Cynthia Mickelson is a member of the committee that recommended the land during the working meeting Wednesday.

Overall cost and the land's close proximity to other schools like Southeast Tech, CTE, and New Tech High are two things that stood out to Mickelson.

"The final thing for me was public transportation. Right now the public bus routes go out to Southeast Tech and that area and our high schoolers--we don't do bussing for the high schools so to allow that additional factored into that location helped as well," School Board Vice President Cynthia Mickelson said.

The land is owned by Journey Group.

The price tag is about $4.3 million, but Journey will make a $1 million donation.

Mickelson says this agreement does not require Journey be the contractor for the project.

She hopes to see the school open in the Fall of 2021.

"We believe the timeline will be met with zoning and other issues that could arise with the building site. That's another reason we took that into consideration," Mickelson said.

The board voted unanimously to purchase the land.

Mickelson says next they'll be working on securing land for the middle school.