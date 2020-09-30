Sioux Falls School Board passes quarantine policy changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School Board has approved a plan to keep more students and teachers in the classroom.

The updated Return to Learn plan says if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19, their close contacts could stay in school as long as everyone was wearing a mask.

However, if a close contact develops symptoms or not everyone was wearing a mask, the contact may still need to stay home.

Opponents of the revision have cited stress on teachers. One person asked for a mask requirement if the revision is passed.

Proponents of the revision focused on the stress on students being pulled from school for close contact.

