Sioux Falls School Board gets update on cost of new high school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - Superintendent Brian Maher says that as of now, the Sioux Falls school district's new Jefferson High School is projected to be under budget.

It looks to be $233,000 under the guaranteed maximum price.

Maher says that price includes many "moving parts."

Construction of the new school was on the agenda for Tuesday's school board meeting. Review documents related to the update online.

